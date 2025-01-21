Minority Outraged Over Obuasi Lawlessness

The Minority in Parliament has expressed grave concern over the recent lawlessness in Obuasi, where illegal miners (Galamseyers) launched attacks on the AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) mine, resulting in deaths.

The company, a key player in the country’s economic growth, had faced years of inactivity, but efforts to revive its operations were seen as a major diplomatic and investment success.

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin stated on the floor of Parliament that the recent unrest calls for immediate action.

According to him, the business community’s confidence in the country is crucial to its economic survival. “Mr. Speaker, this country can only survive when the business community has confidence in our country,” Afenyo-Markin stated.

“AngloGold Ashanti is listed on the international stock exchange. It is a major investment. It took years of diplomacy and engagement to bring back the company after it had been shut down. Their contribution to our economic growth cannot be underestimated.”

Afenyo-Markin condemned the ongoing violence, stating that it was “unacceptable” that able-bodied young men were losing their lives in the chaos. “It is unfortunate that young men, who could otherwise be productive for society, are losing their lives. This shouldn’t be happening,” he said, calling for stronger leadership to address the situation.

In a pointed critique, he directed his frustration at the Majority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who he claimed failed to raise the matter before the Business Committee. “We expected the honorable Majority Leader to have brought this matter to the Business Committee,” Afenyo-Markin remarked. “The president can make his orders, but this is the people’s representative. Dr. Forson, today is your first time at the dispatch box reading the business statement, and this is a national issue. The people of Obuasi—your friend, Kwaku Kwarteng’s people—are suffering. There’s lawlessness in his backyard. It’s unacceptable that this issue wasn’t even tabled for discussion,” he said.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin expressed disappointment that the Majority Leader, now moving towards the Ministry of Finance, had neglected to address the situation, emphasizing that the matter was of national importance. “Do something for the records. Do something for the people,” he urged.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House