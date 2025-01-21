Ambassador Abu Zein Consoles Ivorian Minister Of State … On The Demise Of His Mother

Côte d’Ivoire Minister with his late mother

Today His Excellency Ambassador Abu Zein Mourns With Côte d’Ivoire Minister Of State, on behalf of him and as the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) Senior Deputy Chairman.

His Excellency Abu Zein expressed grief over the passing on of his mother of the Minister of State.

In a release signed by Kofi Owusu Aduonum of the Communications Directorate of IHRC, it stated, “It is with heavy heart that I write this. May God give you the strength to bear this great loss to the Minister and his family. Accept my deepest condolences.”

Ambassador Zein is standing to show his solidarity with the Honourable Minister in the time of grief.