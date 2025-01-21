Afenyo-Markin Urges Protection For EC

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has condemned the growing violence and lawlessness threatening the country’s democratic institutions, specifically the Electoral Commission (EC), and urged immediate action to protect it.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin criticized the “unacceptable” attacks on the EC, particularly citing the recent violent incident in Ablekuma North, where thugs invaded the Electoral Commission’s office, destroying property and threatening lives.

“This is unacceptable. It puts a black spot on our beautiful democracy,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin declared.

He warned that while such violence may benefit some today, it could come back to haunt everyone in the future.

He further emphasized that the government could no longer pretend to be unaware of the situation.

The MP for Effutu called for urgent intervention from the government to protect the Electoral Commission, which he described as a crucial constitutional body.

He urged the police, led by the Inspector General of Police, to take swift action in safeguarding the EC’s operations.

“The Electoral Commission has said it is ready to finalize its work, but thugs are preventing it from doing so. This cannot continue,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin stressed.

“I call on the President to take charge and call the thugs to order. We cannot allow this violence to destroy the gains we have made as a country,” he intimated.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin also addressed the delay in key government appointments, particularly the nomination for the Minister of Interior, which had yet to be formally communicated to Parliament despite media reports.

“This tot-tot approach in nomination is unacceptable,” he said.

“The President had more than a month to make these decisions. We cannot accept this delay. It’s time for action,” he added.

The MP also took the opportunity to highlight the lawlessness unfolding in Obuasi, where violence and unrest have erupted following the prolonged closure of AngloGold Ashanti (AGA).

Mr. Afenyo-Markin, speaking to the Business Statement, expressed disappointment that the issue had not been brought up for discussion in the Business Committee.

He warned that the lack of action was exacerbating the situation, calling for a bipartisan committee to be established to investigate the violence in Obuasi.

“We cannot ignore the suffering of the people in Obuasi, where lawlessness is taking hold.

The lives of young men are being lost, and this is unacceptable,” Afenyo-Markin said. He called on the Majority Leader to take responsibility and ensure the matter was properly addressed.

“Dr. Forson, your people are suffering. You cannot forget this. Do something for the records.”

Mr. Afenyo-Markin reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the country’s democratic institutions.

“This country can only survive when the business community has confidence in our country,” he stated.

He urged all Members of Parliament to unite and take a stand against lawlessness and violence, ensuring that the progress made over the past three decades of democracy is not undone by chaos and disorder.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House