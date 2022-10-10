Bono Chiefs Honour Education Minister

Nana Bofo Bene, Paramount Chief of Dwenem-Awasu Traditional Area presenting a citation to the minister as others look on

The Bono Regional House of Chiefs last Friday honoured the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum at a special ceremony in Sunyani.

The minister was honoured for his role and effort towards the transformation of the nation’s economy through education.

A citation read on behalf of the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Oseadeayo Dr. Agyemang Badu II, praised Dr. Adutwum for the progressive-minded and insightful way he was steering education affairs in the country.

“May your vision of cultivating critical minds, hardworking hands and humanitarian heart for the productive future of our motherland come to fruition and may Ghana be better for it,” it said.

The citation also read, “a person with such a calibre deserved a golden handshake.”

Responding to the gesture, the Education Minister thanked the House for the honour done him, stressing he will continue working very hard to ensure that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision of transforming the economy through education becomes a reality.

He urged all Ghanaians to have faith in the government’s desire of using education as a crucial tool to turn the fortunes of the country to match the global standard.

Dr. Adutwum was honoured after he responded to an invitation by the Bono House of Chiefs to discuss and explain government policies and initiatives on education to the august House.

He used the occasion to explain the various policies and initiatives in the education space and why they were being rolled out at this crucial moment in the country.

Members of the House asked questions and made contributions towards certain policies that could be boosted towards the development of education in the country.