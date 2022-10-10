Pfizer Marks ‘Patients In Focus’ Week

Olayinka Subair, Pfizer West Africa Country Manager

Pfizer, as a part of its yearly ongoing commitment to all patients, has marked the second annual global week-long event, ‘Patients in Focus’, to recognise the influence patients have on every facet of their work.

This year’s theme: “With Patients. For Patients”, signifies a renewal of Pfizer’s ongoing commitment to serving patients.

“We are made up of many local markets and differing functions, but our Purpose at Pfizer is global: to develop breakthroughs that change patients’ lives,” said Sally Susman, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Pfizer.

“For our work to be meaningful, every function of Pfizer needs to understand the importance of engaging patients, caregivers, and advocates in our work. By showcasing real patient experiences and where we have made an impact on patients’ lives, ‘Patients in Focus’ week will continue to build empathy and show colleagues how to focus on patient advocacy year-round and in everything we do.”

Olayinka Subair, Pfizer West Africa Country Manager said, “Pfizer’s #PatientsInFocus, the summit is helping health professionals to learn from the patient advocacy partners to understand how they can better incorporate patient voices into their work every day.”

The Vice President of Global Access Financing, Michelle Akande, in her submission, indicated that the ‘Patients in Focus’ allows Pfizer to highlight examples of successful patient engagement and partnerships and learn from them, demonstrating not only how Pfizer has made a difference in patients’ lives but how patient groups provide insights that guide its work.

“By sharing real patient and caregiver experiences, ‘Patients in Focus’ will build empathy for and allow colleagues to better understand patient journeys and how we can work with patients to address unmet needs.

“Patients in Focus allows us to showcase bi-directional advocacy relationships and partnerships that build trust and increase awareness of the value and benefit of partnering with patients across all functions,” he added.

Pfizer over the years has strived to set the standard for quality, safety, and value in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products, including innovative medicines and vaccines.

