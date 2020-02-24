Bono Region Welcomes SONA Girls

The girls in a group photograph with their parents

THREE JUNIOR High School students, who were selected from deprived communities in the Bono Region and led President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo into and out of the Chamber of Parliament House when he presented the State of the Nation Address (SONA) last Thursday, have received a warm welcome in their home region.

The Bono Regional Coordinating Council assisted by the Municipal Directorate of Ghana Education Service hosted Diana Samiratu from Kasipe Memorial International School, Sampa, JHS 2, Henewaa Peprah Agymang from PA Capital Preparatory School, Abesim, JHS 2 and Ama Werekua Sasu from Divine Montessori JHS 1 accompanied by a teacher from Nyamaa JHS, on their arrival in Sunyani.

This is the first time that State Protocol decided to pick girls from outside the Greater Accra Region to lead the President as ushers in and out of the Chamber of Parliament.

Welcoming them back, the Sunyani Municipal Director of Education, Theresa Boakye Kyere, commended State Protocol for the novelty, saying it is going to motivate girls from villages to study hard and aspire to become like women PMs and others they see in Parliament.

“You have done well by uplifting the image of our culture, chiefs and people of the region,” she said and urged them to go and share their experience in Parliament with their mates so that they would also be motivated to study hard.

In an interview with DAILY GUIDE, the girlssaid it was the first time they were in Accra and had been inspired by what they witnessed.

“We shall go and share our experiences with our friends in our schools,” one of them said.

They were presented with SONA calendars and 2020 diaries.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani