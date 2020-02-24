Nana Addresses Students In Scotland

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday delivered the keynote address at the 2020 St Andrews’ Africa Summit (SAASUM) held at the University of St. Andrews, Scotland, on the theme: “Leadership, Development and Entrepreneurship.”

The President is currently on a 12-day working visit to Scotland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Belgium.

He told the students that he believes strongly that “despite its numerous challenges, Africa is on the cusp of building a great, new society, which will unleash the considerable energies and huge potential of the African peoples.”

“I am confident we can make it if we work at it. We do want to, and we shall work to take Africa to where it deserves to be, as a prosperous, dynamic and dignified member of the world community,” President Akufo-Addo said, among other things.