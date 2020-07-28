Bookworm Reading Contest Begins

Some contestants in a pose

Bookworm reading competition has finally begun with 40 contestants from primary one to six to compete for the next 14 weeks.

The programme, which is designed to equip and enhance the reading mentality of pupil from primary one to six, seeks to outsource the reading potential of school children.

It is also aimed at engaging pupils especially at a time that they have been away from their books for months due to the closure of schools by the Ghana Education Service (GES) because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 40 contestants—10 from the lower primary and 30 from the upper primary—will battle it out week after week all through eviction till the final stage.

Some parents, who came in with their wards for the first episode, shared their joy as the programme had come at a good time when school was not in session, especially for the primary class, and thanked Bookworm Consult for their innovations.

Responding to what inspired him to come up with such a reality show for kids which is not common in Ghana and different from the other kids show on TV, Nelson Kofi Poku, CEO of Bookworm Consult and a journalist, told the news team he desired to keep the children active, informative, more enlightened and with a competition like this all the children would make it a point to keep reading at all times.

He encouraged parents to continue supporting and shaping their wards so they got to stay in the competition for long.

The short code for voting is *365*366# and follow the process to the contestants code starting with BW.

Bookworm reading competition airs on GNTV every Sunday at 5:00pm and with a repeat on Thursday at 3:00pm.