Boost For betPawa Customers

BetPawa, a mobile sports betting brand, has assured customers of higher payouts on successful bets on many of the biggest football matches following the introduction of new boosted odds.

Known as the ‘Home of Big Winners’, the betting brand says the move is aimed at providing more value and satisfaction to its customers in Ghana.

The new proposition, dubbed ‘The Odds Must Be Crazy,’ offers players boosted odds on major football leagues, giving them a chance to receive larger payouts on these games.

“The higher the odds, the bigger the payout for our winners. We are also increasing the maximum number of legs per bet to 60 from 45 to give players more choices,” said Nii Armah Ashong-Katai, betPawa’s Country Marketing Manager.

“We want our customers to keep winning big, and they could achieve this with a minimum stake as low as GH¢0.01.”

The latest odds position betPawa ahead of its competitors, providing customers with more reasons to enjoy the top football leagues in the world, including the English Premier League among others.

betPawa solidified its title as the Home of Big Winners when a customer, Fuseini Siaka from Kumasi, made history last November by winning GH¢6 million on Aviator, marking the highest win ever in Africa on the popular crash game.

This achievement followed a series of significant wins by the brand’s customers across Africa, where they collectively earned GH¢1.01 billion ($77 million) in just 10 days in October 2023.

The winning streak from October 21-30 saw 19,775 betPawa customers in Ghana receive a combined payout of GH¢14.2 million.

betPawa currently operates in 12 countries in Africa. The brand is dedicated to making betting user-friendly by offering 24-hour customer support, a simple platform, the lowest minimum stakes, and guaranteed payments.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke