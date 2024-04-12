‘Winning Awards Boost Artistes Image’

Article Wan

Afro-dancehall artiste Bright Homenya, known in showbiz as Article Wan, claims that winning awards is beneficial for artistes since it enhances their self-confidence and gives them the ability to brag.

Article Wan, who recently disclosed that he took a hiatus from music to realign himself with the present evolution of the industry, told Cape Coast-based Property FM that while he does not prioritise awards, it is good to win them since it raises an artiste’s profile.

Stonebwoy, Patapaa, Fameye, Stay Jay, and Lil Win are just a few of the artistes with whom Article Wan has worked with.

He stated that his attention is focused on making good music to entertain his fans, adding, “But winning an award is not the final thing and you need to make sure the career gets to a certain stage, but awards are also part of it.”

Article Wan has set his sights on a tough challenge by declaring his intention to grow the music industry in Ghana.

He believes that the music industry needs worldwide dominance and not just about winning awards.

Despite not receiving any nominations for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) this year, he is optimistic about participating in the programme’s subsequent editions.

“I’m hoping that I’ll be involved next year because winning an award makes the work very sweet, and if you happen to have won some you’ll feel very proud,” he remarked.

Among many other songs, he is credited for ‘Notin I Get’, ‘That Thing’, ‘Atanfo Besu’, and ‘Bokor’.

He made appearances on several stages, such as the Ghana Music Awards UK in 2019, where he was nominated for Best Collaboration for the song ‘That Thing,’ which featured Patapaa.

With his song ‘Kululu’, he took up the Best Choreography Video award at the 2018 3rd TV Music Video Awards. At the 2017 Teen Achievers Awards, he won Music Icon of the Year.

By George Clifford Owusu