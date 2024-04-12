CAAF Postpones AAFCON

Leona da Rocha Pinto, CAAF President

The Confederation of African Amputee Football (CAAF) has postponed the African Amputee Football Cup of Nations (AAFCON), originally scheduled for this month.

A release co-signed by its president Leona da Rocha Pinto and Secretary General Peter Oloo, stated, “On behalf of the CAAF President and the CAAF Executive Committee, I must inform you that due to circumstances beyond our control, we will not be able to organise the tournament this April as earlier scheduled.”

It added, “We have to postpone the African Amputee Football Cup of Nations (AAFCON) organised by the Confederation of African Amputee Football (CAAF) to next month.

“In the last few days, we have had many discussions with the LOC, but it is impossible to organise the tournament with the expected number of 16 teams. With few exceptions, putting into consideration that this is a World Cup Qualifier, the teams did not send their information in time – the first deadline was the beginning of February – and despite all efforts, it was not possible to get the visas for the teams before the start of some “holidays” in Egypt after Ramadan.

“On the other hand, only a few teams paid their entry fees in time. We are now trying to organise the tournament from the 18th to the 30th of May 2024.

“We are also aware that some countries including Gambia, Angola, Liberia, Morocco, and others have already purchased tickets for travel arrangements and we hope there is still an opportunity to make changes.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by the postponement of AAFCON. However, we believe that this decision is necessary to maintain the integrity and fairness of the tournament while prioritising the safety and well-being of all participants.

“Should you require any further information or assistance regarding the postponement of AAFCON, please do not hesitate to contact us. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in this matter. Thank you for your attention to this important communication.”

From The Sports Desk