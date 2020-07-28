Boost For Immunization Services

The dignitaries with one of the equipment on display

The Ministry of Health (MoH) through the Cold Chain Equipment Optimization Platform (CCEOP) project has taken delivery of vaccine cold chain equipment to boost the delivery of immunization services in the country.

The equipment valued at $4.7 million include vaccine fridges, freezers with their thermometers, solar powered equipment and solar panels for some Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds that were not connected to the national electricity grid.

Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, in a speech read on his behalf, said the cold chain equipment will deliver effective immunization which is one of the most far reaching health intervention that closely reflects the ethos of the SDG’s: ‘Leaving no one behind.”

“The implementation of the CCEOP is expected to strengthen the immunization cold chain to improve vaccine management and ultimately deliver quality immunization services to children in Ghana,” he said.

Mr. Agyeman-Manu said government will continue to invest in the health sector as it builds a resilient national healthcare system to ensure Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for Ghanaians and everyone living in Ghana.

The Minister said DENG Limited, the local agent for VESTFROST Solutions, would provide maintenance services of the equipment for two years and build the capacity of clinical engineering staff to take over the maintenance after the period.

Additionally, he said, the Government has procured about 15,000 vaccine carriers to support immunization services.

He said the Cold Chain Equipment Optimization Platform (CCEOP) project was being implemented through funding arrangements between the Ministry and Global Alliance for Vaccine Initiative (GAVI) with technical support from UNICEF.

He expressed his appreciation to the Partners for their continuous collaboration for a stronger immunization system in Ghana.

Country Representative of UNICEF, Anne-Claire Dufey, said the equipment were even more critical as they prepared to conduct immunization campaigns against polio, starting August 2020.

“I have been in the field several times to witness the efforts of health workers to reach every child and I am confident that this equipment will go a long way in facilitating their work, especially to store the vaccines in the various health facilities,” she said.

Chief Executive Officer, DENG Limited, Kenneth Cornelius, assured that DENG Limited would deliver on time saying “we have the experience in installation of solar systems, generators, water systems among others and would work effectively to install these equipment for use”.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri