Jayana Extols God In New Single ‘Who You Are’

Jayana

Gospel artiste Jayana is officially out with her new song titled ‘Who You Are’, with which she gives reverence to God for His goodness and mercies at all times.

Jayana, who is already distinguished for her knightly prowess and has always devoted herself to God’s ministry, also revealed that she is a testimony of God’s excellent goodness.

She indicated that as a minister and true daughter of God, it is her duty to proclaim God’s goodness to the world, making reference to the Bible text Isaiah 12:5 (Sing to the LORD, for he has done glorious things; let this be known to all the world.).

‘Who You Are’ talks about the goodness, faithfulness and special love of God.

“Knowing God for His perfect and excellent work is more than words can say. Sometimes God allows His children to go through difficult situation so that His glory can be revealed.

“I am a testimony of God’s excellent goodness. The inspiration behind this beautiful song is to show the world that our God is a miracle working God and whatever He plans and says is final. When God says something, the argument is over so we must trust and believe in His word,” Jayana said.

‘Who You’ Are’ was written and composed by Jayana and produced by JBeezleezle Beatz.

Jayana is described as a musician who uses the voice as her instrument, displaying precision and agility, mixed with heartfelt emotion. Born Jemima Annor-Yeboah, her formative years were spent soaking up the contemporary gospel and praise and worship.

Her musical career started at the age of 10, and she has since blossomed into a gem. She believes that her talent is hereditary. Her father, the late Apostle Dr. Augustine Annor-Yeboah, used to be a choir boy many years ago. She participated in the maiden edition of the ‘Stars of the Future’ talent show, competing with the likes of Irene Logan, Jane now Efya, Ramzy Prince Amui and others.

Her popular songs like ‘Victory’ and ‘I Believe’ are doing well on the airwaves.

“I’ve realised that in this industry I need to be determined and focused, and with the favour of God, I know that I can make it,” she indicated.