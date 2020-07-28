THE ART OF LEADERSHIP By Dag Heward-Mills

Great ideas, innovations and pioneering activities are birthed from thinking. Thinkers are creators of new things. Thinkers guide their followers into new areas, resulting in new things. Leaders lead their followers to discover how to do various things they did not know about. Leaders determine the aims and objectives. Leaders maintain their aims and attempt to realise what they set out to achieve. Leaders are thinkers! It is our prayer that thinking about their jobs would be the priority of all leaders.

Every good doctor must be able to diagnose the problem of his patient. Making a diagnosis is eighty per cent of the solution. Your job as a leader is to think about the problem, listen to the story, examine the situation and come up with an analysis of what is going on. The analysis is what leads to a solution. Solutions start with thinking!

When you do not think about the work you are doing, you often cannot do it well. You must be consumed with your work, and you must think about your work all the time. Clearly, anyone who does not think about his work will not do well. As someone said, “You will only be remembered for your obsession.” Obviously, some employees hardly think of the jobs that they do. Their minds are not on their work. They are not obsessed with their work, and it shows.

Advantages of Being a Leader Who Thinks about His Work

Being a leader who thinks about his work makes you source of solutions: A great thinker always comes up with solutions to intractable problems. Problems need solutions and difficult problems need great solutions. May you have grace to become a source of solutions to the problems you need to solve!

So I returned, and considered all the oppressions that are done under the sun: and behold the tears of such as were oppressed, and they had no comforter; and on the side of their oppressors there was power; but they had no comforter.

Ecclesiastes 4:1

Being a leader who thinks about his work makes you source of improvements. A leader who thinks about his work constantly comes up with improvement. Improvements bring life to whatever you put your hands to. May your work not be at a standstill! May you inch forward day by day on a life of improvements!

Again, I considered all travail, and every right work, that for this a man is envied of his neighbour. This is also vanity and vexation of spirit.

Ecclesiastes 4:4

Being a leader who thinks about his work makes you source of direction. A leader who thinks a lot about his work will hear the Spirit of God whispering direction. No wonder leaders can come up with amazing directions! Sometimes when a leader tells the group what to do, they wonder whether it will be successful. But wisdom is justified of her children – we are often amazed when the seemingly impossible direction leads to an unprecedented solution.

Then I saw, and considered it well: I looked upon it, and received instruction.

Proverbs 24:32

Being a leader who thinks about his work makes you embrace new ideas. A leader who thinks will be open to brilliant and life-changing ideas. New ideas often lead to new breakthroughs.

This wisdom have I seen also under the sun, and it seemed great unto me: Then said I, Wisdom is better than strength: nevertheless the poor man’s wisdom is despised, and his words are not heard.

Ecclesiastes 9:13, 16

A leader who thinks a lot will come up with new goals and visions. This usually leads to unprecedented solutions! May you be blessed with new goals and visions which will lead to great growth in your work! May you get better at your work because of new visions and new goals! May you achieve your aims!

I communed with mine own heart, saying, Lo, I am come to great estate, and have gotten more wisdom than all they that have been before me in Jerusalem: yea, my heart had great experience of wisdom and knowledge.

Ecclesiastes 1:16

A leader who thinks a lot will receive wisdom. Pondering over things and issues is thinking. This is what leads to wisdom. Thinking sets you on the road to find wisdom. Pursuing in thin

And I gave my heart to seek and search out by wisdom concerning all things that are done under heaven: this sore travail hath God given to the sons of man to be exercised therewith.

Thinking is important! Thinking about your work leads to amazing results and discoveries. May you be a leader who has a habit of thinking about his work! May you discover amazing solutions by thinking! May you come up with innovations by thinking! May you be blessed with being a good leader!

