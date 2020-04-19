Border Closure Extended For 2 More Weeks

President Akufo-Addo has extended the closure of the country’s borders for two more weeks starting tomorrow.

This, he said, follows the discovery that most of the confirmed cases were imported to the country.

“As has been established, the overwhelming majority of confirmed cases have come from travellers or from people who have come into contact with travellers.

“I have, thus, signed an Executive Instrument, to extend the closure of our borders for two more weeks, beginning Monday, 20th April,” the President said.

He said it incumbent on “us to continue to be vigilant about travelers into our country until further notice, and to congratulate the men and women of the Immigration Service and the Marine Police Unit for their work in securing our borders….

He is calling for the use of face masks for protection against the disease.

“Like the World Health Organisation (WHO) has recently advised, I want to encourage you to wear a mask wherever you go, as it will help you not to contract the virus, and keep it clean. If you own a business, or are providing a service, i.e. a barber, a hairdresser, a tailor, a taxi driver, a trotro driver and his ‘mate’, a shop keeper, a food seller, please do well to use a mask.

“The Ministry of Health will very soon issue guidelines on face masks for public use,” he indicated.

President Akufo-Addo entreated religious, traditional, community and opinion leaders to partner with government in engaging, mobilising and enforcing adherence to social distancing and personal hygiene practices in their respective communities, and urged persons who had lost their loved ones to bury them, as the morgues in the country are becoming full.