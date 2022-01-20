‘Borga’ Movie Makes Ghana Proud With Exceptional Visual Quality In Storytelling

Some of the cast of Borga

After 18 nominations in almost every category at the last Ghana Movie Awards, Borga, a Ghanaian & German movie wins 8 awards including Best Picture. No other movie ever won that many Ghana Movie Awards.

It won the Best Performance by An Actor In A Supporting Role for Adjetey Anang, Best Performance by an Actress In A Supporting Role for Lydia Forson while Discovery of the Year went to Eugene Boateng.

The rest of the awards include Directing which went to York-Fabian Raabe, Best Picture going to Danny Damah & Tony Tagoe and Best Cinematography for Tobias von dem Borne.

The MUSIC (Original Score) category was won by Tomer Moked & Ben Lukas Boysen for the movie while Sound Mixing And Editing went to (Robin Harff, Floyd Fürstenau, Paul Powaljaew)

The film was also shown internationally in Germany with great success. So far the film has garnered 18 awards and has just started its international festival success. The next festival is the prestigious Pan African Film Festival, which will take place in Los Angeles in April 2022.

Borga is the biggest collaboration of Ghanaian and German filmmakers for decades. It features the Ghanaian stars Adjetey Anang and Lydia Forson, the Ghanaian-German discovery of the year Eugene Boateng, and Emmy Award-winning German actress Christiane Paul.

The film is a co-production between Ghanaian/U.K. production company TD Afrique, German production companies Chromosom Film and East End Film.

The next feature film collaboration between TD Afrique Films and Chromosom Film will be the already highly anticipated TIME OF THE MONSTERS which is planned to be shot in 2023 in Ghana.

Borga will be released in April 2022 in Theatres across Sub-Saharan Africa.