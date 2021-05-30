Boris Johnson Marries Carrie Symonds At Secret Ceremony

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has married Carrie Symonds.

The pair, according to BBC, got married on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at a secret ceremony. BBC cited several newspapers as reporting on the marriage.

The wedding ceremony is reported to have taken place at Westminster Cathedral.

According to reports, Boris and Carrie married in front of close friends and family on Saturday.

Reports say Downing Street has declined to comment on the Prime Minister’s reported marriage.

A report by The Mail cited by BBC indicated that 30 guests were invited to the ceremony at short notice – the maximum number of attendees allowed under Covid restrictions in England.

A small number of church officials were involved in preparations for the Catholic ceremony, which was officiated by Father Daniel Humphries, The Mail said.

Ms Symonds, aged 33, reportedly wore a white dress to exchange vows with the prime minister.

She is reported to have arrived in a limo about half an hour later.

Who is Carrie Symonds?

Ms Symonds and Boris’ love was first reported in 2019. By 2020, it was revealed that Symonds was pregnant.

Their son, Wilfred, was born last April. Mr Johnson is 56 years old.

By Melvin Tarlue