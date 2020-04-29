Boris Johnson Welcomes Baby Boy

Boris Johnson and his fiancée. Image credit: Getty Images

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, have welcomed a baby boy.

The announcement about their son was made on Wednesday morning by their spokesperson.

Their child was born at a London hospital, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that mother and baby are doing very well.

“The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team,” the spokesperson said.

British politicians have congratulated the couple.

“Great to hear Downing Street is getting a new resident,” Chancellor Rishi Sunak tweeted.

By Melvin Tarlue