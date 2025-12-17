Boy, 14, Killed At Mining Site

Some of the arrested suspects. INSET: One of the injured workers

A shooting incident that occurred at a mining company’s site at Adelekezo near Dadwen in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region has led to the death of a 14-year-old boy.

The unfortunate incident happened on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

According to sources in the community, the deceased, a final year Junior High School student, was going to fetch water around the mining site when he met his untimely death.

Police preliminary investigations revealed that some youth from the farming community wanted to invade the company’s concession on that fateful day.

In the process, a misunderstanding ensued between the private security men of the company and the youth.

According to the police, the youth attempted to take one of the security men’s pump-action gun, but the security man resisted and fired, and the bullet hit the 14-year-old boy.

He was quickly rushed to the Axim Government Hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The death of the boy (name withheld) infuriated the youth of Adelekezo, who went on rampage at the company’s site and set some properties ablaze, and threatened to lynch the workers.

The police team was able to rescue 11 of the workers and arrested five suspects – Gyenyame Owusu, 38; Matthew Asmah, 24; Nana Yaw, 15; Yaw Opoku, 16 and Kojo Adjei, 21.

They were arrested for causing harm and unlawful damage.

A statement issued by the Western Regional Police Command and signed by its Head of Public Affairs Unit, Supt Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, said the police has since commenced investigations into the incident.

The statement said the police team which went to the scene found two 4/4 SUV vehicles and two tipper trucks burnt. A Toyota Land Cruiser and a pick-up vehicle were also damaged by the youth.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi