Students Enlightened On Corruption

Some selected students in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region have been sensitised on corruption, whistleblowing, and legal protections for citizens who report wrongdoing.

It was part of activities to mark the 2025 International Anti-Corruption Day.

The sensitisation programme was organised by the Ellembelle Local Accountability Network (LANet) in partnership with United Civil Society Organisations for National Development (UCSOND) on behalf of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC).

The event was supported by the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the European Union (EU), and GIZ.

The programme took place at Aiyinasi Methodist Junior High School and Uthman Bin Affan Islamic Senior High School, all in the district.

Through interactive discussions and real-life examples, the students learned about corruption and its harmful effects on society.

Facilitators explained whistleblowing in simple terms and introduced participants to the Whistleblower Act, 2006 (Act 720) and the Witness Protection Act, 2018 (Act 975), which protect whistleblowers and witnesses from retaliation.

One of the highlights of the programme was the introduction of a student slogan, “Youth… Blow The Whistle Against Corruption”, aimed at reinforcing ethical behaviour and accountability among young people.

The schools’ authorities welcomed the initiative and described it as timely and educational.

The engagement was part of GACC’s nationwide efforts to promote transparency and integrity, particularly, among young people.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi