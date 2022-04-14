Boy, 15 Commits Suicide

The Police in Denu are looking for the relatives of a 15-year-old boy who is believed to have committed suicide by hanging himself on a canoe.

The lifeless body of the boy was found around 8 pm last Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Viepe; a fishing community near Denu in the Ketu-South Municipality of the Volta Region.

Residents are yet to come to terms with the incident. Many have wondered what might cause a boy of such tender age to take his own life.

Confirming the incident, the Denu Police Commander, ASP Nakoja said on Wednesday at about 8:00 pm, Police received information that a young man had hanged himself on a Canoe at Viepe beach.

A team was dispatched to the scene where a boy aged about 15 was found hanging from a Canoe with blue nylon rope.

Ironically, the Canoe had the inscription “winners never quit and quitters never win”. The Canoe is said to belong to one Andrews Kojo Mifetu.

Photographs and measurements were taken after which the body was taken for inspection. The cervical vertebrae were found broken and the tongue protruded from the mouth of the deceased.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident might have happened a little after 7.00 pm when the fisherfolks and other workers had closed and gone home.

The body has since been deposited at the Central Hospital Morgue in Aflao for further investigations.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established. To this end, the Police have made announcements on local radio stations pleading with citizens to report to the station should they have their male child missing.

Meanwhile, the Denu Police Commander, ASP Nakoja has been advising parents and other guardians in the Municipality to be vigilant about the movements of their children.

From Fred Duodu, Denu (k.duodu@yahoo.com