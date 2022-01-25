Boy, 18, Defiles Girl, 15, At Knife-Point

AN 18-YEAR-old boy is in the firm grips of the law after he was accused of defiling a 15-year-old girl.

Suspect Akrugu Thompson is alleged to have pulled a knife on the teenager in order to have sexual intercourse with her.

Akrugu afterwards gave the girl GH¢20 and also warned her not to disclose his criminal action to anyone.

The girl eventually exposed the suspect, who has since been arrested and detained.

Both Akrugu and the victim live in the same house at Manso Yawkrom near Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region.

A police report said at 4pm on January 13, 2022, Akrugu went into the victim’s uncle room to watch television.

When Akrugu realised that the girl’s uncle was not around, he removed a knife and rope, and defiled the girl.

“He removed a knife and a rope from his pocket and threatened the girl to be submissive to him or get killed. The suspect then forcibly had sexual intercourse with her,” part of the police report, sighted by DAILY GUIDE disclosed, adding “After forcibly having carnal knowledge of the girl “suspect gave her GH¢20 not to disclose her ordeal to anyone.”

After the girl gathered courage and told her parents, one Kwabena Amoakohene, a resident of Manso Yawkrom, on January 18, 2022, arrested Akrugu and handed him to the police.

A police medical report was then issued to the victim to seek immediate medical attention as suspect was caged.

“After investigations, the suspect would be put before the law court,” the police report gave the assurance.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi