Boy, 19 Kills Man, 21 At Effiakuma

Suspect, Francis Esson

A 19-year old resident of Effiakuma in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region is in the grips of police for allegedly stabbing a man, 21, to death.

The unfortunate incident happened during a scuffle that ensued between Francis Esson, who is the suspect, and Emmanuel Ato Simpson, the victim, on Sunday.

According to eyewitnesses’ accounts, the two were seen earlier on Sunday at a car washing bay at Effiakuma engaging in verbal exchanges.

The eyewitnesses indicated that it was not clear what the issue was about.

However, DAILY GUIDE gathered that the suspect was allegedly smoking a substance suspected to be Indian hemp behind the deceased’s window.

So when the victim confronted the suspect about the inconvenience, a quarrel ensued.

In the process, Mr. Esson was said to have pulled a knife and stabbed Mr. Simpson in the chest.

With the help of some people around, Mr. Simpson was quickly rushed to a nearby clinic for medical attention but passed away later at the clinic.

A report was made to the police, who subsequently arrested the suspect; and the police have since commenced investigations into the case.

The Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, confirmed the sad incident to DAILY GUIDE, and said it happened at about 7:30am.

She said one Christopher Mensah of Effiakuma accompanied by about six boys also from Effiakuma arrested and sent Mr. Esson to the Effiakuma Police Station.

DSP Adiku indicated that the police then proceeded to the clinic with a medical form and found the victim at the ward unconscious with the knife wound on his chest.

She said the medical officer on duty informed the police that the victim died while receiving treatment.

The Regional Police PRO said the suspect was now in police custody and would soon be put before court.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi