UE Gets New Police Commander

Upper East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Dr. Pabi Gariba

DCOP Dr. Sayibu Pabi Gariba has taken over as the new Upper East Regional Commander of the Ghana Police Service.

DCOP Dr. Gariba is replacing the immediate former Regional Commander, DCOP Osei Kwaku Ampofo-Duku, who retired on March 5, 2021.

A brief statement issued to the media to announce the change, said DCOP Dr. Gariba’s appointment took effect from March 11, 2021.

Prior to his posting to head the Ghana Police Service in the Upper East Region, DCOP Dr. Gariba was the Director in charge of Police Operations at the National Police Headquarters in Accra.

He holds a Doctor of Social Science Degree in Human Resource Development from the University of Leicester, a Master of Science (MSc) in Policing and Social Conflicts from the Department of Criminology, University of Leicester in the United Kingdom.

DCOP Dr. Gariba has also been promoted through the various ranks and has been appointed several times within the Ghana Police Service as well as abroad. He was once the Second in Command at the Ghana Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau, the National Police and Staff College, Winneba, from January to March 2017.

He was the Deputy Regional Police Commander in the Upper West Region from January 2016 to February 2017.

The statement called on members of the general public and groupings in the Upper East Region to collaborate with the new administration to fight the growing trend of crime in the region.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga