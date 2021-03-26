Boy, 22 Drowns In Galamsey Pit

File photo

A 22-year-old boy, Nicholas Bokom has met his untimely death after falling into a mining pit at Akyem – Apamptia, a farming community in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region.

It’s unclear what led to the cause of his death, but per the Police reports, he was found in the pit full of water on Thursday evening, wearing only multi-colored boxer shorts.

Divers swam into the mining pit and retrieved the body of the deceased who was carefully inspected but there were no physical marks of violence to suggest foul play.

The body was conveyed to Chad morgue, Ankaase for preservation awaiting autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Police have since commenced investigations into the matter to ascertain the cause of his death.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Akyem – Kwabeng