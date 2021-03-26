Thieves Abandoned Stolen Goats After Police Chase

The Kyebi Police in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region have arrested 10 goats and a black Toyota Highlander with registration number GX 6999 -13 currently kept at the Station looking for the owner.

The incident took place on Thursday dawn when a Night Patrol team led by Inspector Emmanuel Asamoah, Sergeant Atta Agyapong, and Lance Corporal Martin Agbengkey whilst on patrols within Kyebi and its environs spotted a black Toyota Highlander on top speed heading towards the Bunso – Accra Highway.

The vehicle was signaled to stop, but their act was ignored.

The Police then gave the car a hot chase and the vehicle was abandoned at a place within Asiakwa town where the occupants fled into the bush.

The vehicle was searched and 10 goats including two dead and one sheep were found in the booth.

The Police, however, drove the vehicle and the stolen goats to the station pending investigation.

– FROM Daniel Bampoe, Kyebi