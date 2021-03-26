Daasebre Oti Boateng Breaks Down First Chief Statue

Chieftaincy Tension is looming in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital over the demolition of a statue erected at Prince Boateng Roundabout by the orders of Daasebre Oti Boateng -Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Council.

According to the traditional council in a statement sighted by DGN Online, they decided to pull down the statue on the basis that its an “offensive and a dirty trick” as being described and also to suggest that the late “Prince Emmanuel Yao Boateng” was a royal.

This is sparking confusion between the current chief and late chief family.

New Juaben Traditional council explains that the statue was erected by children of the late Oheneba Yao Boateng without the permission of Daasebre Oti Boateng -Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Council, describing the action by the family as gross disrespect to the Yiadom Hwedie stool.

The Council said the decision to forcibly pull down the statue was necessitated by failure by the children of the late Oheneba Yao Boateng to remove the statue having promised and apologized when summoned to the palace on February 5, 2021, by the traditional council.

The statement explained further that “The Children have also on two different occasions, on 5th March and 19th March 2021 respectively, refused to honor specific requests by the traditional council to attend its meetings on the issue”.

They said “It has emerged that Oheneba Yao Boateng’s children have produced and widely distributed a video of the offensive statue in the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Ghana. The Traditional Council has a copy of the video which is repugnant to the history and sensibilities of the Chiefs and people of New Juaben”.

The traditional council added that the late Oheneba Yao Boateng was not a royal from the Yiadom Hwedie family but derived his status from the fact that his father was Nana Kwaku Boateng I, who reigned as Omanhene of New Juaben from 1913 to1930.

The statement indicated that “One would have expected the children of Oheneba Yao Boateng, who erected the statue, to exercise due diligence and circumspection by first considering their grandfather, Nana Kwaku Boateng I, for the honor rather than his son and their father’.

The Traditional Council said “the inscription Prince Emmanuel Yao Boateng instead of Oheneba Yaw Boateng boldly on the said statue is also considered very offensive to the Akan customary practice and usage. From the matrifocal analysis of the Akan kingship structure, Oheneba Yao Boateng, whose mother is not Akan, is also not Akan. The said inscription is therefore a dirty trick that Oheneba Yao Boateng belongs to the Yiadom Hwedie Royal lineage without the pertinent blood of consanguinity “.

The New Juaben Traditional council further annexed that, the late Oheneba Yao Boateng did not achieve anything tangible in New Juaben to merit a statue in his honor in such a strategic area.

They however, concluded that the demolished statue will be replaced by the statue of Nana Kwaku Boateng I, to commemorate his unique contribution as the Omanhene who built the New Juaben Palace.

– FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua