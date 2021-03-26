MTN YEEP Project Takes Off In Suhum

MTN Ghana has officially outdoored the 50 beneficiaries of its Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Project which was launched some months ago to empower the youth economically in the Suhum and Nsawam communities, all in the Eastern Region.

The beneficiaries were trained in mobile phone repairs to render excellent services for their customers.

Their training covered areas such as; Introduction to mobile phone technology, Basic customer service, front end repairs, repair and rectification of faults of mobile phones.



They were also educated on how to maintain a safe and secure work environment.

To ensure a holistic approach, they were provided with start-up tools and branded MTN kiosks to facilitate their quick adaptation and entry into the phone repair work.

The event which took place at Suhum Municipal Assembly on Wednesday saw the first batch of 50 beneficiaries who were awarded certificates in Mobile Phone Repairs.

Corporate Services Executive for MTN Ghana, Sam Korankye speaking at the event, said “this project is really important to the MTN Ghana Foundation and explains why the Foundation committed GHc445,000 to support the training of 100 young people in Suhum and Nsawam”.

According to him, “We all know how our world is changing and how the traditional skills that we used to cherish are gradually evolving. These changes have become more rapid with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

He said the “COVID-19 has opened our eyes to many uses of our mobile devices which have led to our heavy dependence on the mobile phone for our work, school, sales and marketing, religious activities, family affairs, streaming of events and in our everyday conversations”.

Mr. Korankye explained that “With this level of dependence, the phones/devices will develop some faults, wear and tear at some point in time. Once in a while, there may be software and hardware problems which users cannot fix on their own”.

He noted that the graduate’s services will become more useful to mobile phone users in Suhum and its surrounding communities, adding that now mobile phone users can have their phones and devices repaired at their convenience.

Also, he added that “we strongly believe this will go a long way to reduce the youth unemployment rate in the community and the country as a whole because the project has equipped the trainees with readily employable skills”.

According to him, “This reduces the burden of looking for start-up capitals. We hope that young people in Suhum and its environs will take advantage of this opportunity to prepare themselves to embrace a digital future”.

He said in a few years these trainees will become “Masters” and they can train other young people which will continue to many generations of young people.

