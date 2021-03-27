Gov’t Seeks Japan’s Support For ‘Year Of Roads’ Campaign

The Government of Ghana has requested for more Japanese investments and support in the area of road construction, especially towards ‘the second year of roads’ project.

Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, made the appeal on behalf of the Government of Ghana to the Japanese Government, on Friday March 26, 2021.

She made the appeal in a statement to welcome the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Himeno Tsutomu, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Friday, March 26.

According to her, President Nana Akufo-Addo has declared this year as the second year of roads “and request for more Japanese investments and support in this area.”

With regard to the Project for the Rehabilitation of the National Trunk Road N8 (phase 2), she noted that “the no objection memorandum, provided by the legal departments of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance after reviewing the agreement, will pave way for the speedy completion of the project.”

Touching on another priority area for the Government of Ghana Economic development agenda, she stated that the government intended to expand agriculture through mechanization and the establishment of agro-processing industries.

In that regard, she called for increased Japanese support in the area of agriculture, in particular, the provision of technical assistance for government’s flagship programme of Planting for food and jobs.

She also spoke about Government’s plans for the health sector, making reference to the government’s plan to expand health care infrastructure through agenda 111, which envisions a new hospital, at least, in each district in Ghana and call for Japanese support in this regard.

The Minister called for closer collaboration with Japan in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially, access to vaccines.

Again, she noted that Ghana was keen on receiving more Japanese Grant Aid for Human Resource Development Scholarships (JDS) and the African Business Education Initiative for Youth (ABE).

She mentioned that JDS continue to offer scholarships to support Ghana’s human resource development, targeting highly capable, young government officials and others who are expected to engage in formulating and implementing social and economic development plans of the country.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey acknowledged further that cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts will contribute, in no small measure, to bringing the people of Ghana and Japan closer, which will in turn, provide a powerful impetus for the development of the relationship between the two countries.

On strengthening diplomatic delations between the two nations, she indicated that the government intended to promote the exchange of high-level visits and interactions between Ghanaian and Japanese leaders at all levels.

She seized the opportunity to inform the Japanese envoy that, Ghanaian Ministers of State have been encouraged to engage more with their Japanese counterparts and request the Ambassador to assist in facilitating such engagements when the need arises.

On his part, the Japanese Ambassador briefed the Minister on preparations towards the 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), scheduled to be held in Tunisia in 2022, as well as the Nutrition Summit to be held in Japan in December, 2021.

He also touched on topical issues of interest to Japan, notably, the UN Security Council Reform, North Korea and Japan’s contribution to peace and security in Africa, as well as the development cooperation projects within the context of Ghana-Japan relations:

• Project for the improvement of the Tema Motoway Roundabout (phase 2); JDS.

By Melvin Tarlue