Ghana Police Service Revise Security Strategy for Easter Services

IGP James Oppong Buanuh

The Ghana Police Service has revised its strategy for law enforcement concerning religious activities ahead of this year’s Easter celebration.

According to a press release dated 26th March 2021 and signed by the Director for Public Affairs, Superintendent of Police, Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, churches and mosques are expected to hold services, not beyond two hours.

The release stated that “ the churches, Mosque are expected to implement a mandatory one-meter rule of social distancing between congregants, ensuring that each congregant wears a mask at all times; providing handwashing facilities and alcohol-based sanitizer for all persons”.

The release added further that “persons maintaining a register of names and contact details of all congregants; and ensuring that the place of worship has fresh air ventilation, rather than relying on the use of air conditioners”.

“The administration continues to appeal for a public corporation to ensure a peaceful Easter holiday season and wishes all Ghanaians a Happy Easter season”.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke