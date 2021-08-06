Boys Empowerment Initiative Launched

Dignitaries in a group photo after the launch

A new initiative aimed at grooming boys to become advocates for the rights of girls and women has been launched in Accra.

The “He Empowering Lot More Shes – (HELMS)” initiative will empower boys and guide them to stand in solidarity with girls and women to create a bold visible and united force for gender equality.

Technical economic advisor at the office of the Vice President, and founder of RoyalAid Foundation, Dr. Samuel Kwodwo Frimpong, in his welcome address said the purpose of the initiative is to holistically empower the boy child and groom males to understand the needs of the girl child and empower more women.

“Through education, support and community outreach, the project aims to publicly nurture new male leaders with integrity and hope,” he said.

Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, who launched the initiative lauded Dr. Frimpong for taking interest in empowering girls and women.

She said over the years, emphasis has been laid on empowering only the girl child neglecting the boy-child in the process.

“The boy-child despite how society decides to treat him is still a vulnerable child just like the girl-child and it is time we do something about it. We should not sit back and assume because he is male the boy-child will figure his way out,” she said.

Ms Abudu said the HELMS initiative is appropriate to cause a change in the current trend where the focus is only empowering the girl-child.

“Women cannot live alone, so do men. As a country, we want to end gender inequality and to do that we need everyone to be involved, let us join forces to galvanize as many men and boys as possible to be advocates for gender equality,” she said.

Traditional Chief, (Omanhene Kyeame) of Asante Juaben traditional area, Nana Appiagyei Dankawoso I, chairperson for the occasion said the initiative was long overdue as the neglect of boys over the years has resulted in many of them becoming wayward and social misfits.

He therefore expressed the hope that the HELMS initiative will help reverse the trend and give boys the needed training to also advocate for the welfare of girls and women.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri