Tokyo 2021: NSA Boss Praises Samuel Takyi For Winning Ghana A Medal

The Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi has heralded Samuel Takyi for winning Ghana a medal in the Olympic Games.

The amateur boxer won Ghana a bronze medal in the Olympic Games for the first time since 1992.

Despite being a first-timer at the Olympic Games, Samuel Takyi managed to reach the quarterfinals of the division but lost to American professional boxer Duke Ragan.

And Professor Twumasi who is with the contingent in Tokyo believes the boxer has done incredibly well in winning Ghana a bronze medal.

Even though many have chastized the performance of Ghana in the competition, Professor Peter Twumasi believes the entire athletes did extraordinary well despite winning only a medal in the various disciplines that the country participated.

“No, is never a disappointment but rather we are happy with our Athlete performances because when you look at the five disciplines we participated in i.e (Athletics, Boxing, weightlifting, Judo and swimming) all the Athletes did improve their records”, he said.

Prof. Twumasi continued that,“Just look at Abeiku Jackson’s performance in swimming where he come out first in the heat irrespective of not winning a medal he did break his own national record and when given another chance he can win us Gold after gaining experience in this year’s Olympics.

“When you take a retrospective look into Christian’s performance in weightlifting, he was lying at the 180th position on the rankings but now he has moved up to the 12th position which gives him access to challenge in any world competition.

“So I can say this Olympic platform or stage has helped our athletes to improve their Performances, the confidence and experience gained is going to encourage them to do even more. ”