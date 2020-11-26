Breakdown Of Bawumia’s Lecture On Future of Ghana’s Economy

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has commenced his presentation on the future of Ghana’s Economy.

His presentation is taking place tonight at the Cedi Conference Centre at the Economic Department of the University of Ghana.

The lecture falls under the Ministry of Information’s Nation Building Updates series.

His presentation is first of all looking at the challenges the Ghanaian Economy has faced under the President Nana Akufo-Addo led administration, the works done so far, the achievements and the way forward.

By Melvin Tarlue