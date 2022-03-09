Breaking News: 2 Cops In Bullion Van Robberies Killed … 4 In Custody

Two policemen reportedly involved in the series of bullion van robberies in the Greater Accra Region have been gunned down.

Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansan and Lance Corporal Stephen Kweku Nyame were allegedly shot in a shoot out between the police and robbery gang members at Borteyman near Ashaiman in the Tema West Municipality.

The incident occurred during an intelligence-led field raid at the hide out of a gang connected to the bullion van robberies in the country.

According to a statement issued by the police on Tuesday March 8, 2022 and signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCO) Kwesi Ofori, Director-General in charge of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, the two officers were purportedly rushed to the Police Hospital in Accra for immediate medical attention but they were unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival by medics of the health facility.

The police believe that some members of the gang who managed to escape arrest have sustained bullet wounds.

“Frther investigations have led to the arrest of five other suspects, four of whom are policemen,” the statement said, adding that police are pursuing four other suspects civilian suspects who have gone into hiding.

Police mentioned that some other policemen, Constable Affisu Yaro Ibrahim, Constable Richard Boadu, Constable Rabiu Jambedu, Constable Albert Ofosu have been Interdicted for their purported involvement in the criminal acts.

A civilian, Razak Alhassan has also been arrest and assisting with investigations.

The police said all the suspects will be arraigned before court Wednesday March 9, 2022 to face full rigors of the law.

“We are appealing to the general public and health facilities within Accra and Tema areas to report to police if they find anyone with gunshot wounds,” the statement read.

Please find copy of the statement below

By Vincent Kubi