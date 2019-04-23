Breaking News: 3 Takoradi Kidnapped Girls In Accra

The victims

INFORMATION REACHING DGN Online indicates that the three kidnapped girls from Takoradi have been rescued.

They are reportedly undergoing medical examination at an undisclosed health facility in Accra, DGN Online can confirm.

The girls, Ruth Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie are believed to have been kidnapped between August 2018 and January 2019.

The main suspect in the kidnapping, Sam Udoetuk Wills is currently before the Takoradi Magistrate Court after he escaped from jail in December 2018 following his first arrest.

Over the weekend, parents of the girls demonstrated in Takoradi, in demand for their children.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service recently said it had identified the whereabouts of the three girls.

“After months of investigations together with the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), the whereabouts of the three victims are now known,” the Director General in-charge of the CID, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (DCOP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah said at a news conference.

She said: “we are working together with other stakeholders to bring them back safely.”

But she later declined to give further details. Her refusal to disclose the whereabouts of the girls caused the public to criticize her with some even doubting if indeed the security agency knew about the location of the girls.

BY Melvin Tarlue