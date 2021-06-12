Breaking news: Euro 2020: Denmark’s player collapses on pitch

By Melvin Tarlue

Danish footballer, Christian Eriksen, has collapsed on the field during a Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland.

His health status has forced march officials to suspend the Group B game.

Eriksen, aged 29, was put under cardiopulmonary resuscitation at the match on Saturday in Copenhagen.

He fell to the ground near the sideline in the first half of the match.

Medical staff immediately surrounded him, with his teammates also forming a ring around him.

