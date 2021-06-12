Gunmen kill 90 people in Nigeria

At least 90 people have reportedly been killed by gunmen in Nigeria.

The killings were allegedly carried out in northwestern Nigeria, according to local media reports.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) cited a police spokesman as announcing that the attack took place at Kadawa village.

“An attack took place at Kadawa village of Zurmi local government where bandits took advantage of the night to strike on unsuspecting people and killed them in cold blood,” NAN quoted the police spokesperson as saying.

“On getting the news of the attack, the Commissioner of Police ordered combined units of security personnel to mobilize to the area, restore peace and confidence in the communities and track the perpetrators so that they can be brought to book,” according to the spokesman.