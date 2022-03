Coach Otto Addo has named a 27 man squad for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play offs against Nigeria.

The Back Stars will take on the Super Eagles in two matches scheduled for Kumasi and Abuja respectively as the search for a ticket to November’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar heats up.

Ghana will host the 1st leg at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Friday, March 25 before travelling to Abuja for the 2nd leg on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Attached is the squad:

GFA COMMUNICATIONS