RTU Banned From Playing At Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has banned the Tamale Stadium indefinitely with immediate effect.

This decision was taken following assaults on the Match Officials by the home supporters in the Ghana Premier League match between Real Tamale United FC and Aduana FC on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

The Competitions Department of the GFA will now fix the venues for the upcoming home matches of Real Tamale United FC with due regards to the distance to be travelled by the away teams.