Breaking News! Police Picks Up Medikal For Brandishing Gun

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong, known in showbiz industry as Medikal, has been picked up by the Ghana Police for brandishing a gun in a video on social media.

His arrest follows that of dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, commonly called Shatta Wale, and four others including with a pastor who has been remanded into police custody for an alleged gun attack that turned out to be a hoax.

They were remanded by an Accra Circuit Court on Thursday, October 21, 2021, during their first appearance in court.

Shatta Wale has been charged together with his crew members for spreading false news about an assassination attempt at his residence in Accra on October 19, 2021.

The three other accomplices – Kojo Owusu Koranteng, a personal assistant, Eric Venator, a graphic designer, and Iddrisu Yusif, have been charged with abetment.

They all pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided over William Essandoh, held that as much as the liberties of the accused persons were paramount, the interest of the larger society was also paramount and remanded into police custody.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpertey, opposed to the grant of bail in relation to Section 96 5(b) of the Criminal and other Offences Act.

Chief Inspector Tekpertey said there were other aspects of the case, which were under investigations and that when granted bail, the accused persons could tamper with investigations.

Jerry Avenorgbo, who led two other lawyers for the accused persons, said Shatta Wale, was internationally known and every step he took was known.

Mr Avenorgbo said Shatta Wale voluntarily reported to the Police, gave his phones and information out to the Police and that bail should not be used as a form of punishment against the accused persons.

The defence counsel, said the accused persons had fixed places of abode, sureties who were of substance and of good character.

According to him, the story of prosecution had been one sided, and prayed the court not to judge the accused persons in the public court as the law remained the ultimate.

He observed that the accused persons had been kept for more than 48 hours and had suffered in that regard.

On October 19, this year, the artiste, turned himself in after the Police had declared him wanted.

He had allegedly published false news that he had been shot and receiving treatment, which turned out to be a hoax.

This was after one Bishop Stephen Kwasi Appiah, aka, Jesus Ahoafe of New Life Kingdom Chapel, had allegedly prophesied that Shatta Wale, the dance hall King would be shot on October 18, just like Lucky Dube of South Africa.

Shatta Wale on October 18, this year, allegedly published fake news that he had been shot.

Koranteng and a relation of Shatta Wale then reported at a Police Station that he went missing.

It was, however, detected that the two were lying.

They were later nabbed by the Police.

