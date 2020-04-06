BREAKING NEWS: President Sacks Deputy Minister

Vincent Sowah Odotei

President Akufo-Addo has removed a deputy communications minister, Vincent Sowah Odotei replacing him with Alex Kodwo Kom Abban.

This was announced in a release issued by the Jubilee House on April 6, 2020 and signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency.

According to the release, the Member of Parliament for Gomoa West in the Central Region and currently deputy Minister for Health, Alexander Abban, is now deputy minister for communications.

He replaces Vincent Sowah Odotei, MP for La Dadekotopon whose appointment as deputy minister has been revoked by the President, the release said.

No reason was assigned for Mr Odotei who is known as La Obama’s removal.

The release says Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, MP for Ledzokuku, is now Deputy Minister-designate for Health.

The President, it says, is hopeful that Parliament will expedite the vetting of the Deputy Minister-designate for Health, so he can assume office as quickly as possible.

By Melvin Tarlue