Nana Appoints Oko Boye Deputy Health Minister

Dr Bernard Oko Boye and Alexander Kwodwo Kom Abban

President Akufo-Addo has appointed the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku, Dr Bernard Oko Boye as a Deputy Minister of Health, pending parliamentary approval.

A statement from the presidency and signed by Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin said “President Akufo-Addo is hopeful that Parliament will expedite the vetting of the Deputy Minister designate for Health, so he can assume his office as quickly as possibly.”

He goes to replace the MP for Gomoa West, Alexander Kwodwo Kom Abban who has been reassigned to the Ministry of Communications as a Deputy Minister.

It follows the revocation of the appointment Vincent Sowah Odotei, the MP of La Dadekotopon who was a Deputy Minister for Communications until the latest announcement.

No reason was however assigned for the removal of Mr Sowah Odotei.

But the President however thanked the La Dadekotopon MP and former football administrator for his service to the nation during the period he served in the capacity as Deputy Minister for Communications.

News of Dr Okoe Boye’s appointment has been described as welcome news by many considering his excellent communications and human relations.

He is currently the Board Chairman of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent