Breaking: Soldiers Free Ousted Malian President

Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.

Mali’s coup leaders have announced freeing ousted President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.

According to the soldiers, Mr Keita has been released from detention.

The soldiers said on Thursday, August 27, 2020 that he was at his home.

Mr Keita was arrested during last Tuesday’s military takeover.

He announced his resignation hours later, dissolving his government and Parliament.

UN and ECOWAS condemned his arrest and called for his release.

Also arrested was Prime Minister, Boubou Cisse.

The coup came after days of protests over economic hardship and corruption.

By Melvin Tarlue