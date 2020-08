Paul Pogba

French and Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, has contracted coronavirus.

France coach, Didier Deschamps, made this known to the press.

Pogba was part of the France world cup winning team in Russia in 2018.

Aged 27, the Guinean-origin midfielder will be self-isolating for 14 days.

As a result, he is expected to miss France’s Nations League game in Sweden on Saturday, 5 September and the home game against Croatia three days later.

By Melvin Tarlue