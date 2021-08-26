Breaking The 8-Year Agenda Is Doable

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will need a united party and hard work to pursue its agenda of breaking the eight-year circle of power alteration.

Political power has been alternating between the ruling NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), every eight years since the promulgation of the Fourth Republican Constitution in 1992.

Speaking at an annual delegates’ conference of the Bosomtwe NPP at Kuntanase in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, Dr. Adutwum who is the NPP MP for the area, urged the party’s supporters to bury their differences and forge ahead for the 2024 election task.

He called for best policies and innovations from the NPP to be used by the government to improve the standard of living of Ghanaians.

The Education Minister acknowledged the task was a herculean one, but said it was surmountable, indicating that “the party has a lot of work to do.”

“We have achievements to show but that does not mean that we should go to sleep. There is the need to redouble our effort to sustain the gains made so far and beyond,” he said, adding “if we are to succeed in the next election, then we should avoid complacency since it could affect our performance for the upcoming election which is very crucial for the sustainability of the nation’s gains made despite the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He commended the party faithful for their dedication and team spirit in bringing success to the NPP in the last election.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bosomtwe, Joseph Kwasi Asuming, also praised the party’s folks for their hard work, and assured them that the assembly would continue to provide the critical infrastructural needs to improve the lives of the people in the area.

The Bosomtwe Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Aikens Addai-Poku, touted the achievements of the NPP and said the party increased its votes from 82 per cent in 2016 to 85 per cent.

He described it as an amazing performance and asked the party’s supporters to continue with the good work.

By Ernest Kofi Adu