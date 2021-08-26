Man Sentenced To 10 Yrs Imprisonment for Defilement

The Yendi Circuit Court presided by His Lordship William Appiah Twumasi, has sentenced Neindow Sulemana to 10 years imprisonment for defiling a 10-year-old girl at pisinga in the Gushegu District of the Northern region.

During police interrogation, the accused person admitted the act and pleaded for forgiveness.

The judge requested to meet the victim who was brought to the Yendi court and was given the chance to narrate her side of the case on camera on August 25, 2021.

After listening to the victim the judge sentenced the accused to 10 years imprisonment for defiling a 10-year-old girl.

According to the judge, the sentence will serve as a deterrent for persons who indulge in similar acts.

Facts

The Gushegu District Police Command arrested one Sulemana Neindow, 25, for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl (name withheld) at Pisinga in the Gushegu District of the Northern Region.

The Gushegu District Police Commander, ASP Thomas Tulisi, who confirmed the arrest to DGN Online said the victim (name withheld) lives with her aunty, a farmer.

He said on August 19, 2021, her aunty went to the farm so the victim decided to go to her father’s house to get some food to eat.

He indicated that when she got to her father’s house, nobody was home and so she decided to wait and it was during that time that the suspect who was passing by saw her and asked her to get him water to take his medicine.

ASP Tulisi said after the girl came out with the water, the suspect dragged her inside a bathroom and defiled her.

The Gushegu District Commander stated that the victim informed her father about the incident and they reported the case to the police and the suspect was arrested.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi