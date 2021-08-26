Group Wants Mo Chieftaincy Dispute Resolved

Baffoa Kodom

A group calling itself ‘Friends of the Media’ has waded into the protracted Mo Traditional Area chieftaincy dispute in the Bono East Region and called for peace and unity to ensure accelerated development of the area.

The group met with chiefs from the Mo Traditional Area, in a bid to help solve the over twenty years chieftaincy problem which has engulfed the area.

Speaking after the meeting, the leader of the group, Baffoa Kodom, expressed joy over what he said was a fruitful discussion.

He said all the three factions to the throne, Danka, Paago, and Leera royal gates agreed in principle to work towards peaceful settlement of the disputes so that Mo Traditional Area will see meaningful progress and development.

Nana Abobrim Yaw Dompo, acting president of the Mo Traditional Area, expressed his happiness for the group’s efforts since all avenues for the settlement seem to have failed.

He said chieftaincy disputes do not sit well for peaceful co-existence, and appealed to his colleagues to endeavour to smoke the peace pipe for development to go on.

According to Nana Dompo, all feuding factions must learn to co-operate with the group to bring the needed peace so that Mo citizens will once again get the needed respect in this country.

A random interview with a cross section of the people of New Longro, the traditional capital, indicated that the people needed peace and will do everything possible to help in their own small way to bring peace to the area.

Maame Abena Nsiah, 78, told DAILY GUIDE that Mo used to be very peaceful until the chieftain problem which has stalled development, and appealed to the ‘Friends of the Media’ to continue with their peaceful efforts.

