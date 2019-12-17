Brigadier General Frimpong Donates Books To GAFCSC

Brigadier General Daniel Frimpong , presenting a copy of Retirement musings to Brigadier General Moses Beick- Baffour

Brig. General Dan Frimpong (Rtd),a writer of ‘Retirement Musings”, has donated some quantities of his books to the Ghana Armed Forces Command And Staff College.

The 220 pages book, which talks about life of retired persons, had been produced to echo what becomes of life when one retires from active service to face a different world altogether.

Presenting the books to the commandant of the Ghana Armed Forces Command And Staff College, Brigadier General Frimpong, said he donated the books to the college for students to read and prepare for their retirement in the future.

He revealed that retirement itself is a scarecrow that nobody want to talk about ,and liking it to death that is inevitable, the retired soldier said one’s retirement from active service will one day come.

The commandant of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Rear Admiral Moses Beick – Baffour who received the books on behalf of the college in an address said he had witness persons who wept like babies when their retirement dates were due.

He said even though we are all different people, the best approach to one’s retirement is to prepare adequately for the day.

“We are going to keep the copies at our library so that our students can read it and also prepare for their future retirement.”

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey