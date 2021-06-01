Bring back 200 kidnapped children – Buhari to Nigeria’s Security agencies

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, has asked his country’s security and intelligence agencies to ensure the 200 kidnapped school children are freed.

His spokesperson, Garba Shehu, revealed this in a tweet.

Mr Shehu tweeted that “President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the nation’s security and intelligence agencies to expedite efforts towards the recovery of the 200 children kidnapped from an Islamic school in niger state.”

Local media reports alleged that about 200 children were kidnapped at a school on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Reports indicated that the school is located at an Islamic seminary in Nigeria’s Niger State.

Armed gangs are alleged to have kidnapped the children.

By Melvin Tarlue