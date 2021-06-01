Nana Delivers Keynote address at African Journalists’ Leaders Conference

President Nana Akufo-Addo has delivered the keynote address at the African Journalists’ Leaders Conference.

The 2021 edition of the Conference was held in Accra on June 1.

The Conference was organised by the African Federation of Journalists, on the theme “Building Stronger Unions to Enhance Journalism and Media Freedom”.

“The choice of Ghana as the venue for this year’s event, according to the Federation of African Journalists, is because of “the conducive environment for media practice generally, and, particularly, her impressive ranking (2nd in Africa) on the latest world press freedom index,” Mr Akufo-Addo said.

By Melvin Tarlue